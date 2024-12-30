Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are underdogs (+6) as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (14-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 30, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6 228.5 -250 +205

Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (55.2%)

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 15 times this season (15-16-1).

The Hornets have 14 wins against the spread in 31 games this season.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 31 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 31 opportunities (38.7%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-7-1) than it has in home games (7-9-0).

When playing at home, the Bulls eclipse the total 43.8% of the time (seven of 16 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 62.5% of games (10 of 16).

This year, Charlotte is 7-8-2 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-7-0 ATS (.500).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 29.4% of the time at home (five of 17), and 50% of the time away (seven of 14).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.7 points, 9.9 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 57.3% from the field and 45.5% from downtown (seventh in league), with 2.1 made treys per game.

Zach LaVine is averaging 22 points, 4.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards.

Coby White is averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 30.1 points, 5.3 boards and 7.5 assists per game. He is also draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.5 triples (first in league).

Brandon Miller averages 21.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 40% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 3.9 treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Cody Martin averages 8.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 17.2 points, 7.4 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets receive 7.2 points per game from Josh Green, plus 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

