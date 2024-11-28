Heat vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSUN

The Toronto Raptors (5-14) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (8-8) at Kaseya Center on Friday, November 29, 2024. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSUN. The point total in the matchup is 223.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6.5 223.5 -270 +220

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (78.8%)

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-8-1).

The Raptors have played 19 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over eight times out of 19 chances.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in nine of 19 opportunities (47.4%).

Miami sports a worse record against the spread in home games (2-5-0) than it does on the road (5-3-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Heat hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total three times in seven opportunities this season (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

Toronto has been better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (5-3-0) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 75% of the time at home (six of eight), and 27.3% of the time away (three of 11).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

Tyler Herro averages 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 boards and 3.2 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 2.3 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl averages 15.5 points, 12 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 57.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, RJ Barrett provides the Raptors 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 53.5% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Per game, Gradey Dick gets the Raptors 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors receive 10.6 points per game from Chris Boucher, plus 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

