Heat vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MSG and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (2-1) are just 1-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (1-2) at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 -114 -106 213.5 -110 -110 -122 +104

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (51.1%)

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1 point or greater, the Heat went 16-18-1 last season.

The Knicks and their opponents combined to hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

The Heat had 35 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Against the spread last year, New York performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home was .390 (16-25-0) last year. On the road, it was .561 (23-14-4).

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Brunson put up points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Last season, Mikal Bridges recorded an average of 19.6 points, 4.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also drained 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Josh Hart collected 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He made 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Precious Achiuwa's stats last season included 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He made 50.1% of his shots from the floor.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo recorded 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, shooting 52.1% from the floor.

Jimmy Butler posted 20.8 points last season, plus 5 assists and 5.3 boards.

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 19.8 points, 4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez collected 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson collected 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

