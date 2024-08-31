Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Pirates Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (77-58) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-72)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet PT

Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-190) | PIT: (+160)

CLE: (-190) | PIT: (+160) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)

CLE: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 5-4, 3.36 ERA

The probable starters are Matthew Boyd (1-0) for the Guardians and Luis Ortiz (5-4) for the Pirates. Boyd's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Boyd's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Ortiz starts, the Pirates have gone 9-1-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 2-5 record in Ortiz's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (56.8%)

Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline

The Guardians vs Pirates moneyline has Cleveland as a -190 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +160 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Pirates are -130 to cover, and the Guardians are +108.

Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Pirates game on August 31, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 52, or 65.8%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 69-64-0 in 133 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 31 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.3%).

Pittsburgh is 2-8 (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-65-3).

The Pirates have a 71-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 143 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .531, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .240 with 21 doubles, 28 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 96th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two walks and seven RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .303 with 41 walks and 76 runs scored.

Kwan has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 122 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Gimenez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run and two RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .463. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .284.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Reynolds brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Oneil Cruz has 125 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Bryan De La Cruz has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.

Andrew McCutchen has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .238.

Guardians vs Pirates Head to Head

8/30/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/18/2023: 10-1 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.