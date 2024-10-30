Grizzlies vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) are double-digit, 12-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 226.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -12 -110 -110 226 -110 -110 -800 +560

Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (59.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

The Nets were winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs last season.

Grizzlies games went over the point total 38 out of 82 times last season.

The Nets had 38 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Against the spread last season, Memphis played worse when played at home, covering 15 times in 41 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

Last year, Brooklyn was 20-19-2 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). Away, it was 14-27-0 ATS (.341).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He also sank 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples.

Santi Aldama averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also sank 43.5% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Vince Williams Jr. collected 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He made 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Gregory Jackson posted 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Nets Leaders

Nicolas Claxton collected 11.8 points, 9.9 boards and 2.1 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Dennis Schroder recorded 14 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 3 boards.

Cameron Thomas' numbers last season were 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Cameron Johnson's stats last season were 13.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Dorian Finney-Smith posted 8.5 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.