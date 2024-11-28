Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Saturday in college football, the Georgia Southern Eagles are up against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-130) | Appalachian State: (+108)

Georgia Southern: (-130) | Appalachian State: (+108) Spread: Georgia Southern: -2.5 (-110) | Appalachian State: +2.5 (-110)

Georgia Southern: -2.5 (-110) | Appalachian State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Georgia Southern has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, five of Georgia Southern's 11 games have hit the over.

Appalachian State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Appalachian State is 3-2 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

Appalachian State has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (61.3%)

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Point Spread

Appalachian State is a 2.5-point underdog against Georgia Southern. Appalachian State is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -110.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia Southern versus Appalachian State matchup on Nov. 30 has been set at 62.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Moneyline

Georgia Southern is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a +108 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Southern 28.1 66 28.0 89 57.9 11 Appalachian State 27.3 93 33.3 103 59.2 10

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

