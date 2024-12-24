George Kittle Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Tight end George Kittle has a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (240.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Detroit Lions, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Kittle for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Kittle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kittle vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.75

70.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is currently the top fantasy player at his position (58th overall), amassing 144.7 fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In his last three games, Kittle has totaled 318 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 18 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.8 (10.6 per game) during that stretch.

Kittle has put up 46.7 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 30 targets into 25 catches for 407 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Kittle's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, when he put up 18.8 fantasy points with six receptions (on seven targets) for 128 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Kittle delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.7 points) in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in one ball for seven yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up over 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Lions this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Lions have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.