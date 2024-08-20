menu item
NFL

Garrett Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Garrett Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Garrett Wilson is the eighth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 118.2 fantasy points a year ago (36th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Jets player, scroll down.

Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points118.212736
2024 Projected Fantasy Points177.1588

Garrett Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game

Wilson accumulated 14.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 83 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Bills9.455341
Week 2@Cowboys14.382831
Week 3Patriots4.895480
Week 4Chiefs6.0149600
Week 5@Broncos5.473540
Week 6Eagles9.0128900
Week 8@Giants10.61371000
Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wilson's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Garrett Wilson168951042317
Tyler Conklin876162109
Breece Hall957659145
Allen Lazard492331112

Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

