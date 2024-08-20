Garrett Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Garrett Wilson is the eighth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 118.2 fantasy points a year ago (36th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Jets player, scroll down.
Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|118.2
|127
|36
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|177.1
|58
|8
Garrett Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game
Wilson accumulated 14.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 83 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|9.4
|5
|5
|34
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|14.3
|8
|2
|83
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|4.8
|9
|5
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6.0
|14
|9
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|5.4
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|9.0
|12
|8
|90
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|10.6
|13
|7
|100
|0
Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers
The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wilson's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|168
|95
|1042
|3
|17
|Tyler Conklin
|87
|61
|621
|0
|9
|Breece Hall
|95
|76
|591
|4
|5
|Allen Lazard
|49
|23
|311
|1
|2
