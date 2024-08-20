Garrett Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Garrett Wilson is the eighth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 118.2 fantasy points a year ago (36th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Jets player, scroll down.

Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 118.2 127 36 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 177.1 58 8

Garrett Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game

Wilson accumulated 14.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 83 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 9.4 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 14.3 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 4.8 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6.0 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5.4 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 9.0 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 10.6 13 7 100 0 View Full Table

Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wilson's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Garrett Wilson 168 95 1042 3 17 Tyler Conklin 87 61 621 0 9 Breece Hall 95 76 591 4 5 Allen Lazard 49 23 311 1 2

