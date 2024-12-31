FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (16-17-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-22-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-170)Sharks (+140)6.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (55.8%)

Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Sharks are -178 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +144.

Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Sharks on December 31, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The Flyers vs Sharks moneyline has Philadelphia as a -170 favorite, while San Jose is a +140 underdog at home.

