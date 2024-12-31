Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (16-17-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-22-6)

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-170) Sharks (+140) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sharks win (55.8%)

Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Sharks are -178 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +144.

Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Sharks on December 31, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline

The Flyers vs Sharks moneyline has Philadelphia as a -170 favorite, while San Jose is a +140 underdog at home.

