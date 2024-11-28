Florida vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
On Saturday in college football, the Florida Gators are playing the Florida State Seminoles.
Florida vs Florida State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Florida: (-877) | Florida State: (+580)
- Spread: Florida: -16.5 (-110) | Florida State: +16.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Florida vs Florida State Betting Trends
- Florida has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.
- Florida is winless ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This year, six of Florida's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Florida State has beaten the spread three times in 11 games.
- As a 16.5-point underdog or greater, Florida State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- This year, three of Florida State's 11 games have hit the over.
Florida vs Florida State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gators win (87.6%)
Florida vs Florida State Point Spread
Florida is favored by 16.5 points versus Florida State. Florida is -110 to cover the spread, while Florida State is -110.
Florida vs Florida State Over/Under
Florida versus Florida State, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Florida vs Florida State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Florida State-Florida, Florida State is the underdog at +580, and Florida is -877.
Florida vs. Florida State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Florida
|27.6
|72
|25.5
|74
|53.3
|11
|Florida State
|15.8
|131
|27.7
|86
|48.5
|11
Florida vs. Florida State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
