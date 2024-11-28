Florida vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Saturday in college football, the Florida Gators are playing the Florida State Seminoles.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Florida vs Florida State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Florida: (-877) | Florida State: (+580)

Florida: (-877) | Florida State: (+580) Spread: Florida: -16.5 (-110) | Florida State: +16.5 (-110)

Florida: -16.5 (-110) | Florida State: +16.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Florida vs Florida State Betting Trends

Florida has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.

Florida is winless ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, six of Florida's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Florida State has beaten the spread three times in 11 games.

As a 16.5-point underdog or greater, Florida State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, three of Florida State's 11 games have hit the over.

Florida vs Florida State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gators win (87.6%)

Florida vs Florida State Point Spread

Florida is favored by 16.5 points versus Florida State. Florida is -110 to cover the spread, while Florida State is -110.

Florida vs Florida State Over/Under

Florida versus Florida State, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Florida vs Florida State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida State-Florida, Florida State is the underdog at +580, and Florida is -877.

Florida vs. Florida State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida 27.6 72 25.5 74 53.3 11 Florida State 15.8 131 27.7 86 48.5 11

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Florida vs. Florida State analysis.