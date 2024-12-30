FanDuel Monday Night Football Quick Bet: Bet St. Brown or Kittle to Score First 12/30/24
NFL Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15pm ET, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of tonight's Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup, FanDuel has a quick bet special available for ALL customers.
Bet Amon-Ra St. Brown or George Kittle to score the first touchdown of the game on FanDuel Sportsbook!
As of Monday afternoon, Nick Chubb or Courtland Sutton to score the first touchdown is available at +370 odds.
St. Brown has scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games this season, while Kittle has scored 8 times.
