FanDuel MLB Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Dodgers vs Yankees World Series Game 5 on 10/30/24

The 2024 MLB World Series continues on Wednesday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Game 5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees World Series, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on Game 5 of the 2024 World Series taking place on October 30th, 2024!.

The Yankees avoided getting swept with an 11-4 win in Game 4, though the Dodgers still own a 3-1 series lead. Both sides will have their aces available for tonight's Game 5, with Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole scheduled to face off on the bump.

As a result, the Yankees are -144 moneyline favorites tonight. The total is set at 8.5 runs. Full Dodgers-Yankees odds can be found below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on Game 5 of the 2024 World Series taking place on October 30th, 2024.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 31, 2024.

