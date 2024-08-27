Dontayvion Wicks 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dontayvion Wicks picked up 80.8 fantasy points last season, 53rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Green Bay Packers WR is currently the 70th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Dontayvion Wicks Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wicks' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 80.8 173 53 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 94.2 151 62

Dontayvion Wicks 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Wicks finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 10.0 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 4.5 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2.4 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 2.8 4 2 28 0 View Full Table

Dontayvion Wicks vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Wicks' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 581 4 8 Jayden Reed 94 64 793 8 14 Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 18 Christian Watson 53 28 422 5 13

