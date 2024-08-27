Dontayvion Wicks 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dontayvion Wicks picked up 80.8 fantasy points last season, 53rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Green Bay Packers WR is currently the 70th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Dontayvion Wicks Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Wicks' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|80.8
|173
|53
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|94.2
|151
|62
Dontayvion Wicks 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Wicks finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|10.0
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|4.5
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|2.4
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|2.8
|4
|2
|28
|0
Dontayvion Wicks vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Wicks' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dontayvion Wicks
|58
|39
|581
|4
|8
|Jayden Reed
|94
|64
|793
|8
|14
|Romeo Doubs
|96
|59
|674
|8
|18
|Christian Watson
|53
|28
|422
|5
|13
