Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 2 on Oct. 26
Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.
On Saturday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the New York Yankees for Game 2 of the World Series.
Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Yankees (94-68)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-138) | NYY: (+118)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.96 ERA
The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) for the Yankees. Yamamoto and his team are 11-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 14-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Yankees have a 19-16-0 record against the spread in Rodon's starts. The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rodon's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (60.2%)
Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Dodgers, New York is the underdog at +118, and Los Angeles is -138 playing at home.
Dodgers vs Yankees Spread
- The Yankees are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Los Angeles is +142 to cover the runline.
Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under
- The over/under for the Dodgers versus Yankees contest on Oct. 26 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 150 games this season and have come away with the win 98 times (65.3%) in those contests.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 71 times in 111 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 101 of 172 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 90-82-0 against the spread in their 172 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-9).
- New York has gone 5-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (83.3%).
- The Yankees have played in 168 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-75-4).
- The Yankees have an 82-86-0 record ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.
- He is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.
- Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.
- Hernandez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .150 with three walks and an RBI.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has a team-high OBP (.458) and slugging percentage (.701), and leads the Yankees in hits (180, while batting .322).
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.
- Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Jazz Chisholm is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 65 walks.
Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head
- 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
