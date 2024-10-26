Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 2 on Oct. 26

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

On Saturday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the New York Yankees for Game 2 of the World Series.

Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Yankees (94-68)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-138) | NYY: (+118)

LAD: (-138) | NYY: (+118) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172)

LAD: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) for the Yankees. Yamamoto and his team are 11-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 14-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Yankees have a 19-16-0 record against the spread in Rodon's starts. The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rodon's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.2%)

Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Dodgers, New York is the underdog at +118, and Los Angeles is -138 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Los Angeles is +142 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Yankees contest on Oct. 26 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 150 games this season and have come away with the win 98 times (65.3%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 71 times in 111 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 101 of 172 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 90-82-0 against the spread in their 172 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-9).

New York has gone 5-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (83.3%).

The Yankees have played in 168 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-75-4).

The Yankees have an 82-86-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

He is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Hernandez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .150 with three walks and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has a team-high OBP (.458) and slugging percentage (.701), and leads the Yankees in hits (180, while batting .322).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 65 walks.

Dodgers vs Yankees Head to Head

10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

