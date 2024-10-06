Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on Oct. 6

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the NLDS.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69)

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | SD: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | SD: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.17 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 7-3, 3.31 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA). Flaherty and his team are 15-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Flaherty starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-7. When Darvish starts, the Padres have gone 9-6-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Darvish's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.6%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +124 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -170 to cover.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Padres contest on Oct. 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 92 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 63-36 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 91 of their 161 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 82-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 33 of the 60 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, San Diego has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

In the 163 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-75-4).

The Padres have put together an 84-79-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .548 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying batters, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and an RBI.

Mookie Betts has collected 130 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Hernandez heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has racked up a team-high .380 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .459.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks while batting .275. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 162 hits, a team-high for the Padres.

Luis Arraez is slugging .392 to lead his team.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

