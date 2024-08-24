Devon Achane 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Devon Achane of the Miami Dolphins put up 16.0 fantasy points last week, after being the ninth-most popular running back in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Devon Achane Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Achane's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|163.7
|56
|21
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|206.6
|45
|11
Devon Achane 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Denver Broncos -- Achane finished with 47.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 30 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|16.0
|10
|24
|1
|7
|7
|0
|100
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Devon Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers
The Dolphins threw the ball on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Achane's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Devon Achane
|103
|800
|8
|19
|7.8
|Raheem Mostert
|209
|1,012
|18
|44
|4.8
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|41
|188
|0
|9
|4.6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|35
|74
|0
|9
|2.1
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Devon Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.