Devon Achane 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Devon Achane of the Miami Dolphins put up 16.0 fantasy points last week, after being the ninth-most popular running back in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Devon Achane Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Achane's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 163.7 56 21 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 206.6 45 11

Devon Achane 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Denver Broncos -- Achane finished with 47.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 30 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Jaguars 16.0 10 24 1 7 7 0 100

Devon Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins threw the ball on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Achane's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devon Achane 103 800 8 19 7.8 Raheem Mostert 209 1,012 18 44 4.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 41 188 0 9 4.6 Tua Tagovailoa 35 74 0 9 2.1

