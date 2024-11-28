menu item
NHL

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The New Jersey Devils versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (15-8-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-10-2)
  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-182)Red Wings (+150)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (57.2%)

Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +138.

Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • Devils versus Red Wings on November 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +150 underdog despite being at home.

