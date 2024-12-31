FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Ducks Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (24-12-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-17-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-265)Ducks (+215)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (67%)

Devils vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (-104 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -118.

Devils vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Ducks on December 31, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Devils vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -265 favorite despite being on the road.

