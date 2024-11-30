Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

New Jersey Devils (16-8-2) vs. Washington Capitals (16-6-1)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-178) Capitals (+146) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (54.6%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Capitals are -176 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +142.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

The Devils-Capitals game on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Capitals reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-178) and Washington as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!