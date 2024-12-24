Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (240.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Samuel a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Lions? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Samuel vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.53

59.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Samuel is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player (141st overall), tallying 94.5 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has caught 12 balls (on 19 targets) for 134 yards and one touchdown, good for 23.5 fantasy points (7.8 per game).

Samuel has been targeted 28 times, with 17 receptions for 175 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 25.6 fantasy points (5.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Samuel's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins last week, as he tallied 18.1 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on nine targets) for 96 yards and one score.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Lions have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

A total of eight players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 14 players this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

