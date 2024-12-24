Darnell Mooney Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (185.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

For more info on Mooney, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Mooney vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.94

50.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Mooney is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (89th overall), with 126.1 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

During his last three games Mooney has been targeted 14 times, with 11 receptions for 224 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 22.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during that stretch.

Mooney has tallied 271 receiving yards and zero scores on 16 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.1 points (5.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Mooney's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks (for 22.5 total fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Commanders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Five players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

The Commanders have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

