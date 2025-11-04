D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf faces a matchup against the third-ranked passing defense in the league (177.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Metcalf a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Chargers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Metcalf this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D.K. Metcalf Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.56

59.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

With 76.7 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Metcalf is the 16th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 76th among all players.

During his last three games Metcalf has been targeted 16 times, with 10 receptions for 111 yards and one TD, leading to 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

Metcalf has been targeted 30 times, with 19 receptions for 332 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 51.2 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Metcalf's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he went off for five catches and 126 receiving yards with one touchdown (18.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts last week, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Just one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.