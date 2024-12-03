Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will take on the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (199.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Kupp a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kupp vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.08

60.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Kupp is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (119th overall), putting up 87.5 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

In his last three games, Kupp has reeled in 17 balls (on 27 targets) for 183 yards and three touchdowns, good for 36.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game).

Kupp has reeled in 35 balls (on 48 targets) for 367 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 54.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that period.

The high point of Kupp's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 11, as he put up 22.6 fantasy points by catching six passes (on 10 targets) for 106 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Cooper Kupp let down his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints last week, when he managed only 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Bills have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Bills have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Buffalo this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Bills this season.

