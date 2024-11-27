Colorado State vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Colorado State Rams versus the Utah State Aggies is on the college football schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Colorado State vs Utah State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colorado State: (-200) | Utah State: (+164)

Colorado State: (-200) | Utah State: (+164) Spread: Colorado State: -6.5 (-106) | Utah State: +6.5 (-114)

Colorado State: -6.5 (-106) | Utah State: +6.5 (-114) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Colorado State vs Utah State Betting Trends

Colorado State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.

Colorado State has played 11 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Utah State is 4-6-0 this season.

Utah State has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Utah State has played 10 games this year, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Colorado State vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (77.4%)

Colorado State vs Utah State Point Spread

Colorado State is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Utah State, the underdog, is -114.

Colorado State vs Utah State Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Colorado State-Utah State matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Colorado State vs Utah State Moneyline

Utah State is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a -200 favorite.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Colorado State 23.5 101 23.2 56 51.8 11 Utah State 31.5 41 37.4 129 61.9 11

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

