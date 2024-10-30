Clippers vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KATU and KTLA

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) play the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on KATU and KTLA. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8.5 -112 -108 214.5 -110 -110 -375 +300

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (89.2%)

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Clippers put together a 38-43-1 record against the spread last season.

The Trail Blazers went 24-22-3 as underdogs of 8.5 points or more last season.

Clippers games went over the point total 37 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Trail Blazers games last year, 40 went over the total.

Los Angeles owned a worse record against the spread in home games (18-22-1) than it did in away games (20-21-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.512, 21-18-2).

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Kawhi Leonard provided points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He also posted 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.9 blocks.

James Harden's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 5.1 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He sank 42.8% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Ivica Zubac collected 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He drained 64.9% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Norman Powell averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He made 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.2 triples per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. collected 8.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija posted 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds last season.

Deandre Ayton posted 16.7 points, 1.6 assists and 11.1 rebounds.

Jerami Grant posted 21.0 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 3.5 boards.

Anfernee Simons collected 22.6 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Scoot Henderson collected 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.