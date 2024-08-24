Chuba Hubbard 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chuba Hubbard is the 43rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after putting up 143.5 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, scroll down.

Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 143.5 84 26 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 127.7 107 34

Chuba Hubbard 2023 Game-by-Game

Hubbard accumulated 22.4 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Falcons 6.9 9 60 0 2 2 0 69 Week 2 Saints 5.0 2 16 0 5 5 0 50 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.4 1 2 0 3 2 0 4 Week 4 Vikings 5.3 14 41 0 2 2 0 53 Week 5 @Lions 3.5 9 35 0 2 1 0 35 Week 6 @Dolphins 15.0 19 88 1 1 1 0 90 Week 8 Texans 5.4 15 28 0 2 2 0 54 View Full Table

Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers, who ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Hubbard's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 238 902 5 33 3.8 Miles Sanders 129 432 1 11 3.3 Bryce Young 39 253 0 6 6.5 Raheem Blackshear 14 46 0 2 3.3

