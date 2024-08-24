menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Chuba Hubbard 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Chuba Hubbard 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chuba Hubbard is the 43rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after putting up 143.5 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points143.58426
2024 Projected Fantasy Points127.710734

Chuba Hubbard 2023 Game-by-Game

Hubbard accumulated 22.4 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Falcons6.9960022069
Week 2Saints5.0216055050
Week 3@Seahawks0.41203204
Week 4Vikings5.31441022053
Week 5@Lions3.5935021035
Week 6@Dolphins15.01988111090
Week 8Texans5.41528022054
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers, who ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Hubbard's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard2389025333.8
Miles Sanders1294321113.3
Bryce Young39253066.5
Raheem Blackshear1446023.3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup