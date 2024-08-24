Christian Watson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Christian Watson is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after posting 73.3 fantasy points a year ago (60th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.

Christian Watson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Watson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 73.3 191 60 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 113.2 126 46

Christian Watson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson put up a season-high 20.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 71 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 8.5 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 8.6 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2.7 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 3.3 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 3.7 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 2.3 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 8.2 4 2 21 1 View Full Table

Christian Watson vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Watson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian Watson 53 28 422 5 13 Jayden Reed 94 64 793 8 14 Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 18 Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 581 4 8

Want more data and analysis on Christian Watson?