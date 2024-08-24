menu item
NFL

Christian Watson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Christian Watson is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after posting 73.3 fantasy points a year ago (60th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.

Christian Watson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Watson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points73.319160
2024 Projected Fantasy Points113.212646

Christian Watson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson put up a season-high 20.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 71 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 4Lions8.542251
Week 5@Raiders8.673910
Week 7@Broncos2.753270
Week 8Vikings3.383330
Week 9Rams3.721370
Week 10@Steelers2.372230
Week 11Chargers8.242211
View Full Table

Christian Watson vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Watson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian Watson5328422513
Jayden Reed9464793814
Romeo Doubs9659674818
Dontayvion Wicks583958148

Want more data and analysis on Christian Watson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

