Christian Watson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Christian Watson is the 37th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after posting 73.3 fantasy points a year ago (60th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.
Christian Watson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Watson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|73.3
|191
|60
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|113.2
|126
|46
Christian Watson 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson put up a season-high 20.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 71 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|8.5
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|8.6
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|2.7
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|3.3
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3.7
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|2.3
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|8.2
|4
|2
|21
|1
Christian Watson vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Watson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Christian Watson
|53
|28
|422
|5
|13
|Jayden Reed
|94
|64
|793
|8
|14
|Romeo Doubs
|96
|59
|674
|8
|18
|Dontayvion Wicks
|58
|39
|581
|4
|8
