Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will take on the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (111.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Is McCaffrey a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McCaffrey vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.73

18.73 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.47

88.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.74

0.74 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.99

40.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

With 102.0 fantasy points in 2023 (25.5 per game), McCaffrey is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and second overall.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has delivered 79.1 total fantasy points (26.4 per game), rushing the ball 58 times for 307 yards and five scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 124 yards on 15 receptions (16 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of McCaffrey's fantasy season so far was last week against the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 41.7 fantasy points. He also had 106 rushing yards on 20 attempts (5.3 YPC) with three touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, running 18 times for 85 yards and one touchdown, with five receptions for 34 yards as a receiver (17.9 fantasy points).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Cowboys have allowed a TD catch by two players this year.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.