Chris Olave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was the 11th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into 2024, and picked up 1.1 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.
Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|144.3
|82
|24
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|160.3
|68
|16
Chris Olave 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, Olave posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1.1
|2
|2
|11
|0
Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints called a pass on 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Olave's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chris Olave
|138
|87
|1123
|5
|11
|Rashid Shaheed
|75
|46
|719
|5
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|86
|75
|466
|1
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|59
|37
|368
|4
|7
