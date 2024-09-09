Chris Olave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was the 11th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into 2024, and picked up 1.1 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.

Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 144.3 82 24 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 160.3 68 16

Chris Olave 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, Olave posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1.1 2 2 11 0

Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints called a pass on 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Olave's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Olave 138 87 1123 5 11 Rashid Shaheed 75 46 719 5 7 Alvin Kamara 86 75 466 1 8 Juwan Johnson 59 37 368 4 7

