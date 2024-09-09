menu item
NFL

Chris Olave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Chris Olave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was the 11th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into 2024, and picked up 1.1 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.

Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points144.38224
2024 Projected Fantasy Points160.36816

Chris Olave 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, Olave posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers1.122110

Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints called a pass on 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Olave's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chris Olave138871123511
Rashid Shaheed754671957
Alvin Kamara867546618
Juwan Johnson593736847

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

