Chigoziem Okonkwo 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Tennessee Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo put up 7.5 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 23rd-ranked fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Chigoziem Okonkwo Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Okonkwo's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 59.4 229 23 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 74.7 175 16

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2023 Game-by-Game

Okonkwo accumulated 12.3 fantasy points -- six receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.5 2 2 15 1

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 52.7% passing plays and 47.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Okonkwo's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chigoziem Okonkwo 77 54 528 1 6 DeAndre Hopkins 137 75 1057 7 17 Calvin Ridley 136 76 1016 8 26 Tyler Boyd 98 67 667 2 7

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Chigoziem Okonkwo? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.