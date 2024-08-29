menu item
NFL

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Tennessee Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo put up 7.5 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 23rd-ranked fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Okonkwo's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points59.422923
2024 Projected Fantasy Points74.717516

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2023 Game-by-Game

Okonkwo accumulated 12.3 fantasy points -- six receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears7.522151

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 52.7% passing plays and 47.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Okonkwo's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chigoziem Okonkwo775452816
DeAndre Hopkins137751057717
Calvin Ridley136761016826
Tyler Boyd986766727

