Chigoziem Okonkwo 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Tennessee Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo put up 7.5 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 23rd-ranked fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Okonkwo's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|59.4
|229
|23
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|74.7
|175
|16
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2023 Game-by-Game
Okonkwo accumulated 12.3 fantasy points -- six receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7.5
|2
|2
|15
|1
Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans ran 52.7% passing plays and 47.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Okonkwo's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|77
|54
|528
|1
|6
|DeAndre Hopkins
|137
|75
|1057
|7
|17
|Calvin Ridley
|136
|76
|1016
|8
|26
|Tyler Boyd
|98
|67
|667
|2
|7
