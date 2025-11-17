Central Michigan vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Wednesday includes the Central Michigan Chippewas taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Central Michigan vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-330) | Kent State: (+260)

Central Michigan: (-330) | Kent State: (+260) Spread: Central Michigan: -7.5 (-115) | Kent State: +7.5 (-105)

Central Michigan: -7.5 (-115) | Kent State: +7.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Central Michigan vs Kent State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Central Michigan is 7-3-0 this season.

Central Michigan has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been seven Central Michigan games (of 10) that hit the over this year.

Kent State has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 7.5-point underdogs or more, Kent State is 4-3.

Kent State has seen five of its 10 games hit the over.

Central Michigan vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Chippewas win (68.1%)

Central Michigan vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Central Michigan, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Central Michigan vs Kent State Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Central Michigan-Kent State matchup on Nov. 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Central Michigan vs Kent State Moneyline

Central Michigan is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Kent State is a +260 underdog.

Central Michigan vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Central Michigan 25.5 83 23.5 58 46.7 10 Kent State 20.4 119 34.4 127 51.3 10

Central Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Stadium: Dix Stadium

