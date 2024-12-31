Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (7-25) are heavy underdogs (by 17.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-9) on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -17.5 231.5 -2500 +1200

Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (87%)

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics are 12-19-1 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 32 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 17 times in 32 opportunities (53.1%).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 18 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 11 of 18 home matchups (61.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of 14 games (28.6%).

This season, Toronto is 10-6-1 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-7-1 ATS (.467).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.7%, 11 of 17) than away (40%, six of 15).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 28.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 23.4 points, 6.8 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl provides the Raptors 15.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 19.9 points, 7.8 boards and 7.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 11.3 points, 4 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.