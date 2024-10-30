Cavaliers vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0) are favored (-4.5) to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and FDSOH. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 -114 -106 226.5 -110 -110 -108 -128

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (72.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Lakers went 7-8 against the spread last season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents combined to hit the over 40 out of 82 times last season.

The Lakers had 47 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Cleveland did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (20-20-1) than it did in home games (19-21-1) last season.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .476 (20-22-0). Away, it was .450 (18-21-1).

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Jarrett Allen put up points, 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists last year. He also put up 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Donovan Mitchell put up 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 14 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He made 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Max Strus collected 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Darius Garland posted 18 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He drained 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 boards and 3.5 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

LeBron James collected 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 boards.

D'Angelo Russell collected 18 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Austin Reaves posted 15.9 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura put up 13.6 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

