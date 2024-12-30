NHL
Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Bruins Game Info
- Washington Capitals (24-10-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-14-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-146)
|Bruins (+122)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (67.5%)
Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Capitals are +168 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -210.
Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under
- Capitals versus Bruins, on December 31, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Bruins moneyline has Washington as a -146 favorite, while Boston is a +122 underdog on the road.