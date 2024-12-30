Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins.

Capitals vs Bruins Game Info

Washington Capitals (24-10-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-14-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-146) Bruins (+122) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (67.5%)

Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Capitals are +168 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -210.

Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under

Capitals versus Bruins, on December 31, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline

The Capitals vs Bruins moneyline has Washington as a -146 favorite, while Boston is a +122 underdog on the road.

