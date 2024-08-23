Cade Otton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Cade Otton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up 0.5 fantasy points last week, after being the 18th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him here.
Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|69.5
|203
|18
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|66.4
|187
|21
Cade Otton 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 9 against the Houston Texans, Otton posted a season-high 17.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 70 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Otton's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Cade Otton
|67
|47
|455
|4
|10
|Mike Evans
|136
|79
|1255
|13
|14
|Chris Godwin
|130
|83
|1024
|2
|16
|Rachaad White
|70
|64
|549
|3
|8
