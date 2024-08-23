Cade Otton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cade Otton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up 0.5 fantasy points last week, after being the 18th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 69.5 203 18 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 66.4 187 21

Cade Otton 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 against the Houston Texans, Otton posted a season-high 17.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 70 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 0.5 2 1 5 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Otton's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cade Otton 67 47 455 4 10 Mike Evans 136 79 1255 13 14 Chris Godwin 130 83 1024 2 16 Rachaad White 70 64 549 3 8

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Cade Otton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.