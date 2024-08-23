C.J. Stroud 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the fifth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 275.1 points a year ago (ninth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|275.1
|10
|9
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|320.4
|6
|6
C.J. Stroud 2023 Game-by-Game
Stroud picked up 41.8 fantasy points -- 30-of-42 (71.4%), 470 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|9.7
|28-for-44
|242
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|21.5
|30-for-47
|384
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|20.6
|20-for-30
|280
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|21.8
|16-for-30
|306
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|14.2
|20-for-35
|249
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|14.2
|13-for-27
|199
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|12.9
|16-for-24
|140
|0
|0
|1
C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps
Stroud collected 4,108 passing yards (273.9 per game) with a 63.9% completion percentage last year (319-of-499), while throwing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Stroud's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Nico Collins
|109
|80
|1297
|8
|15
|Stefon Diggs
|160
|107
|1183
|8
|15
|Tank Dell
|75
|47
|709
|7
|8
Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.