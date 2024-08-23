menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

C.J. Stroud 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

C.J. Stroud 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the fifth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 275.1 points a year ago (ninth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points275.1109
2024 Projected Fantasy Points320.466

C.J. Stroud 2023 Game-by-Game

Stroud picked up 41.8 fantasy points -- 30-of-42 (71.4%), 470 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Ravens9.728-for-44242000
Week 2Colts21.530-for-47384200
Week 3@Jaguars20.620-for-30280200
Week 4Steelers21.816-for-30306200
Week 5@Falcons14.220-for-35249100
Week 6Saints14.213-for-27199210
Week 8@Panthers12.916-for-24140001
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps

Stroud collected 4,108 passing yards (273.9 per game) with a 63.9% completion percentage last year (319-of-499), while throwing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Stroud's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Nico Collins109801297815
Stefon Diggs1601071183815
Tank Dell754770978

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup