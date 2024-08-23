C.J. Stroud 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the fifth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 275.1 points a year ago (ninth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

C.J. Stroud Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Stroud's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 275.1 10 9 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 320.4 6 6

C.J. Stroud 2023 Game-by-Game

Stroud picked up 41.8 fantasy points -- 30-of-42 (71.4%), 470 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Ravens 9.7 28-for-44 242 0 0 0 Week 2 Colts 21.5 30-for-47 384 2 0 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 20.6 20-for-30 280 2 0 0 Week 4 Steelers 21.8 16-for-30 306 2 0 0 Week 5 @Falcons 14.2 20-for-35 249 1 0 0 Week 6 Saints 14.2 13-for-27 199 2 1 0 Week 8 @Panthers 12.9 16-for-24 140 0 0 1 View Full Table

C.J. Stroud and the Texans Receiving Corps

Stroud collected 4,108 passing yards (273.9 per game) with a 63.9% completion percentage last year (319-of-499), while throwing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Stroud's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Nico Collins 109 80 1297 8 15 Stefon Diggs 160 107 1183 8 15 Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 8

