Bulls vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (3-1) play the Chicago Bulls (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSFL. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Bulls vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 -112 -108 227.5 -112 -108 -198 +166

Bulls vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (55.9%)

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic compiled a 51-31-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bulls' ATS record as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater was 16-16 last season.

Last season, 37 Magic games went over the point total.

The Bulls had 46 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Orlando had a better record against the spread in home games (28-13-0) than it did in away games (23-18-0) last season.

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home was .439 (18-22-1) last year. On the road, it was .537 (22-18-1).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averaged 22.6 points last season, plus 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Per game, Franz Wagner averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Suggs posted 12.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists. He made 47.1% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He drained 46.0% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic put up 18.0 points, 3.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds last season.

Coby White averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey recorded 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Ayo Dosunmu posted 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Jalen Smith collected 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 59.2% from the field and 42.4% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

