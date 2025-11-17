Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The Wednesday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bulls and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Buffalo: (-138) | Miami (OH): (+115)
- Spread: Buffalo: -2.5 (-115) | Miami (OH): +2.5 (-105)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Buffalo is 4-6-0 this year.
- Buffalo has won once ATS (1-5) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- This year, five of Buffalo's 10 games have hit the over.
- Miami (OH)'s record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-3) this year.
- Of 10 Miami (OH) games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (67.2%)
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Point Spread
Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite against Miami (OH). Buffalo is -115 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -105.
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Over/Under
A combined point total of 39.5 has been set for Buffalo-Miami (OH) on Nov. 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Moneyline
Miami (OH) is the underdog, +115 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -138 favorite.
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Buffalo
|24.2
|92
|21.4
|37
|47.3
|10
|Miami (OH)
|23.1
|103
|21.9
|41
|45.4
|10
Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Stadium: UB Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.