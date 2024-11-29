Bruins vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

In NHL action on Friday, the Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bruins vs Penguins Game Info

Boston Bruins (11-10-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-12-4)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-182) Penguins (+150) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (59.5%)

Bruins vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Penguins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +138.

Bruins vs Penguins Over/Under

Bruins versus Penguins, on November 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Bruins vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Bruins, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +150, and Boston is -182 playing at home.

