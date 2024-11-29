menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

In NHL action on Friday, the Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Penguins Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (11-10-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-12-4)
  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: TNT

Bruins vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-182)Penguins (+150)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (59.5%)

Bruins vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Penguins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +138.

Bruins vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Penguins, on November 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Bruins vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Bruins, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +150, and Boston is -182 playing at home.

