Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Detroit Lions and their 27th-ranked passing defense (240.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Purdy vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 262.54

262.54 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.12

20.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy has piled up 236.7 fantasy points in 2024 (16.9 per game), which ranks him 12th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 16 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Purdy has generated 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game), as he's piled up 780 yards on 60-of-96 passing with four touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 40 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Purdy has put up 67.8 fantasy points (13.6 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 92-of-142 throws for 1,033 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 84 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Purdy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, as he put up 26.0 fantasy points by running for 56 yards and one TD on eight attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.2 points) in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, passing for 94 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Lions have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed three players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown reception by 14 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Detroit this season.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this season.

