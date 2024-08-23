menu item
NFL

Brock Purdy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brock Purdy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, Brock Purdy is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was sixth among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 295.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points295.676
2024 Projected Fantasy Points284.01514

Brock Purdy 2023 Game-by-Game

Purdy accumulated 29.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-27 (70.4%), 314 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles). View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Steelers16.819-for-29220200
Week 2@Rams14.717-for-25206001
Week 3Giants20.325-for-37310200
Week 4Cardinals21.320-for-21283101
Week 5Cowboys26.117-for-24252400
Week 6@Browns7.712-for-27125110
Week 7@Vikings12.821-for-30272120
Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps

Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes to throw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how several of Purdy's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brandon Aiyuk10575134279
George Kittle90651020612
Deebo Samuel8960892717

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

