Brock Purdy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, Brock Purdy is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was sixth among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 295.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|295.6
|7
|6
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|284.0
|15
|14
Brock Purdy 2023 Game-by-Game
Purdy accumulated 29.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-27 (70.4%), 314 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles). View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|16.8
|19-for-29
|220
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|14.7
|17-for-25
|206
|0
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|20.3
|25-for-37
|310
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|21.3
|20-for-21
|283
|1
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|26.1
|17-for-24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|7.7
|12-for-27
|125
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|12.8
|21-for-30
|272
|1
|2
|0
Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps
Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes to throw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how several of Purdy's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Brandon Aiyuk
|105
|75
|1342
|7
|9
|George Kittle
|90
|65
|1020
|6
|12
|Deebo Samuel
|89
|60
|892
|7
|17
