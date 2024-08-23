Brock Purdy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, Brock Purdy is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was sixth among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 295.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 295.6 7 6 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 284.0 15 14

Brock Purdy 2023 Game-by-Game

Purdy accumulated 29.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-27 (70.4%), 314 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles). View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 16.8 19-for-29 220 2 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 14.7 17-for-25 206 0 0 1 Week 3 Giants 20.3 25-for-37 310 2 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 21.3 20-for-21 283 1 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 26.1 17-for-24 252 4 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 7.7 12-for-27 125 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 12.8 21-for-30 272 1 2 0 View Full Table

Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps

Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes to throw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how several of Purdy's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brandon Aiyuk 105 75 1342 7 9 George Kittle 90 65 1020 6 12 Deebo Samuel 89 60 892 7 17

