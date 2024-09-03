Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Tuesday.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (74-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-87)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-360) | COL: (+290)

ATL: (-360) | COL: (+290) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

ATL: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 15-3, 2.58 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-6, 5.51 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (15-3) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-6) will take the ball for the Rockies. Sale and his team have a record of 16-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 16-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 10-6-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those matchups.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (75.8%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

The Braves vs Rockies moneyline has Atlanta as a -360 favorite, while Colorado is a +290 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -140 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +116.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Rockies on September 3, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 59 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -360.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 135 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 63-72-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 48-83 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.6% of those games).

Colorado has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 136 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-65-1).

The Rockies have a 66-70-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (158) this season. He has a .306 batting average.

He ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson has 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jorge Soler has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.331/.417.

Orlando Arcia is batting .224 with a .276 OBP and 41 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has an on-base percentage of .333 and has 131 hits, both team-high marks for the Rockies. He's batting .273 and slugging .477.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Doyle hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .463 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .246.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .276 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/29/2023: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/28/2023: 14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/18/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 6/17/2023: 10-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

10-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/16/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/1/2022: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

