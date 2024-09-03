Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
The Atlanta Braves will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Rockies Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (74-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-87)
- Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BSSO
Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-360) | COL: (+290)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 15-3, 2.58 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-6, 5.51 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (15-3) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-6) will take the ball for the Rockies. Sale and his team have a record of 16-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 16-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 10-6-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those matchups.
Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (75.8%)
Braves vs Rockies Moneyline
- The Braves vs Rockies moneyline has Atlanta as a -360 favorite, while Colorado is a +290 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Rockies Spread
- The Braves are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -140 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +116.
Braves vs Rockies Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Rockies on September 3, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 59 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Atlanta has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -360.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 135 chances this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 63-72-0 in 135 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have gone 48-83 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.6% of those games).
- Colorado has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.
- The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 136 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-65-1).
- The Rockies have a 66-70-0 record ATS this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (158) this season. He has a .306 batting average.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Matt Olson has 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Jorge Soler has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.331/.417.
- Orlando Arcia is batting .224 with a .276 OBP and 41 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle has an on-base percentage of .333 and has 131 hits, both team-high marks for the Rockies. He's batting .273 and slugging .477.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.
- Doyle hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
- Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .463 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .296.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .246.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .276 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
Braves vs Rockies Head to Head
- 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/30/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/29/2023: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 8/28/2023: 14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 6/18/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 6/17/2023: 10-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 6/16/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 9/1/2022: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)
