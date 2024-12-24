Bijan Robinson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Washington Commanders and their 29th-ranked rushing defense (137 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Considering Robinson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Robinson vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.35

81.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.14

26.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 229.0 fantasy points (15.3 per game) rank him fifth at the RB position and 22nd overall.

During his last three games, Robinson has 53.9 total fantasy points (18.0 per game), toting the ball 66 times for 311 yards and three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 28 yards on five catches (six targets).

Robinson has 79.7 total fantasy points (15.9 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 104 times for 448 yards with four touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 89 yards on 15 catches (16 targets).

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst versus the New Orleans Saints, a game when he went off for three catches and 28 receiving yards (26.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, running 12 times for 35 yards, with four receptions for 28 yards as a receiver (6.3 fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Washington has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Washington has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Commanders have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this season.

