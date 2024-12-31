Baylor vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Baylor Bears (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) on December 31, 2024 at Foster Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Waco, Texas

Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Baylor win (83.2%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's Baylor-Utah spread (Baylor -11.5) or over/under (151.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Baylor vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Utah is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

The Bears did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Utes had a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.273, 3-8-0).

Baylor vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bears have not lost in four games this year when favored by -649 or better on the moneyline.

Utah has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Utes have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +460 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baylor has a 86.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Baylor vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor averages 86.9 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per contest (141st in college basketball). It has a +190 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.3 points per game.

Norchad Omier paces Baylor, recording 16.2 points per game (170th in the country).

Utah is outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and gives up 66.8 per contest (78th in college basketball).

Utah's leading scorer, Gabe Madsen, ranks 47th in college basketball, putting up 18.8 points per game.

The 36.1 rebounds per game the Bears average rank 50th in college basketball, and are 7.8 more than the 28.3 their opponents record per outing.

Omier leads the Bears with 10.6 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball play).

The Utes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. They are pulling down 37.7 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Keanu Dawes tops the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (369th in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 15th in college basketball with 107.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 86th in college basketball defensively with 86.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Utes rank 23rd in college basketball averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 29th, allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions.

