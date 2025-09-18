Baylor vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Baylor: (-137) | Arizona State: (+114)

Baylor: (-137) | Arizona State: (+114) Spread: Baylor: -2.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +2.5 (-110)

Baylor: -2.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Baylor has one win against the spread this season.

Baylor is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Baylor's three games have gone over the point total.

Arizona State has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of Arizona State's three games has gone over the point total.

Baylor vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sun Devils win (51.3%)

Baylor vs Arizona State Point Spread

Baylor is favored by 2.5 points against Arizona State. Baylor is -110 to cover the spread, while Arizona State is -110.

Baylor vs Arizona State Over/Under

Baylor versus Arizona State on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 59.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Baylor vs Arizona State Moneyline

Baylor is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona State is a +114 underdog.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Baylor 38.0 34 30.0 114 61.8 3 Arizona State 30.7 63 19.3 62 57.2 3

Baylor vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

