NHL
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (22-15) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-10-1)
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-176)
|Jets (+146)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (59.3%)
Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +142 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -176.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Jets on December 31, with the over at +112 and the under at -140.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Colorado is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +146 underdog on the road.