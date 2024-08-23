menu item
NFL

Antonio Gibson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Antonio Gibson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Antonio Gibson was the 50th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and put up 1.8 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this New England Patriots player.

Antonio Gibson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Gibson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points79.417844
2024 Projected Fantasy Points101.713842

Antonio Gibson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Gibson finished with 11.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 13 yards; 5 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bengals1.87180-0018

Antonio Gibson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Gibson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson65265184.1
Rhamondre Stevenson1566194184.0
Kevin Harris1665124.1
Tyquan Thornton3510017.0

