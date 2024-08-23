Antonio Gibson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Antonio Gibson was the 50th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and put up 1.8 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this New England Patriots player.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Antonio Gibson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Gibson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|79.4
|178
|44
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|101.7
|138
|42
Antonio Gibson 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Gibson finished with 11.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 13 yards; 5 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|1.8
|7
|18
|0
|-
|0
|0
|18
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Antonio Gibson vs. Other Patriots Rushers
The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Gibson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Antonio Gibson
|65
|265
|1
|8
|4.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|156
|619
|4
|18
|4.0
|Kevin Harris
|16
|65
|1
|2
|4.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|3
|51
|0
|0
|17.0
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Antonio Gibson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.