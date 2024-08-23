Antonio Gibson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Antonio Gibson was the 50th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and put up 1.8 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this New England Patriots player.

Antonio Gibson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Gibson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 79.4 178 44 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 101.7 138 42

Antonio Gibson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Gibson finished with 11.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 13 yards; 5 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bengals 1.8 7 18 0 - 0 0 18

Antonio Gibson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Gibson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 65 265 1 8 4.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 156 619 4 18 4.0 Kevin Harris 16 65 1 2 4.1 Tyquan Thornton 3 51 0 0 17.0

