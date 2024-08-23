Anthony Richardson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was the sixth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and posted 26.1 points in Week 1. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Anthony Richardson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Richardson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 72.6 195 38 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 320.4 6 6

Anthony Richardson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Richardson finished with 29.6 fantasy points -- 11-of-25 (44%), 200 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Texans 26.1 9-for-19 212 2 1 1

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Anthony Richardson and the Colts Receiving Corps

Last season Richardson had 577 yards (144.3 per game), a 59.5% completion percentage (50-of-84), three touchdowns, and only one interception. Below is a glance at how a few of Richardson's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Pittman Jr. 156 109 1152 4 19 Josh Downs 98 68 771 2 9 Alec Pierce 65 32 514 2 6

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Anthony Richardson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.