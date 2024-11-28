menu item
NCAAF

Air Force vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Air Force Falcons are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Air Force vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Air Force: (-184) | San Diego State: (+152)
  • Spread: Air Force: -3.5 (-120) | San Diego State: +3.5 (-102)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Air Force is 4-7-0 this season.
  • Air Force has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • There have been four Air Force games (of 11) that went over the total this season.
  • San Diego State's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-5-0.
  • San Diego State has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Of 10 San Diego State games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Air Force vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aztecs win (51.1%)

Air Force vs San Diego State Point Spread

Air Force is favored by 3.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. San Diego State, the underdog, is -102.

Air Force vs San Diego State Over/Under

The over/under for Air Force-San Diego State on Nov. 30 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Air Force vs San Diego State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for San Diego State-Air Force, San Diego State is the underdog at +152, and Air Force is -184.

Air Force vs. San Diego State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Air Force17.812623.55842.711
San Diego State21.511329.59853.211

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Air Force vs. San Diego State analysis on FanDuel Research.

