76ers vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

76ers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (0-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

76ers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4.5 -114 -106 217.5 -110 -110 -194 +162

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (89.4%)

76ers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The 76ers went 48-34-0 ATS last season.

The Pistons had an ATS record of 32-33-1 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last season.

76ers games went over the point total 41 out of 82 times last season.

There were 39 Pistons games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

At home last year, Philadelphia had the same winning percentage against the spread as it did on the road (.585).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home was .450 (18-22-0) last season. On the road, it was .500 (21-20-1).

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey provided points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Paul George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He drained 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

Joel Embiid's numbers last season were 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He drained 52.9% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Kelly Oubre Jr. put up 15.4 points, 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Last season, Andre Drummond recorded 8.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham collected 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averaged 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 6.5 boards.

Jaden Ivey averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jalen Duren collected 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

